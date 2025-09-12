Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$22.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.13.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$263,901.26. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

