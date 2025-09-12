West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $135,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.71.

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.