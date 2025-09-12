What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for SPWR Q3 Earnings?

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CSLM Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CSLM Acquisition’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). CSLM Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.The business had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSLM Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSLM Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSLM Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of SPWR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. CSLM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSLM Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

