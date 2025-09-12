What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for LLYVK Q3 Earnings?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note issued on Sunday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance
NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.