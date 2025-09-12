What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Cactus Q3 Earnings?

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Cactus in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus
Cactus Price Performance
Shares of WHD opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
Cactus Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.
Insider Transactions at Cactus
In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cactus Company Profile
Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cactus
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.