What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Cactus Q3 Earnings?

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Cactus in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.