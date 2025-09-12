What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for CVE:PTK Q3 Earnings?

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CVE:PTK opened at C$7.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$669.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.57 and a 12-month high of C$10.53.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.