YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YPF. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anonima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anonima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,154 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,440 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,722,000 after purchasing an additional 387,674 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after purchasing an additional 697,600 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.