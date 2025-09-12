Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WPM

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $107.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

