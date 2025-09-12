Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for NTLA Q3 Earnings

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,989.24. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

