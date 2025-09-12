Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for EWBC Q3 Earnings

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,111.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 99.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

