Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.14.

TSE WPM opened at C$148.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$79.88 and a 52 week high of C$148.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

