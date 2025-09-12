Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for FITB Earnings

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

