11,310 Shares in 1st Source Corporation $SRCE Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Get 1st Source alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,883,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,604,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 204,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. 1st Source Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $68.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

1st Source Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.