3,120 Shares in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Glaukos by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.77. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

