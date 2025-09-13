36,044 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 877,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,074 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,824.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $12,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the sale, the director owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,281.40. The trade was a 31.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

