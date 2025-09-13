41,975 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $740,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000.

NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

