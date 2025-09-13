41,975 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $740,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000.
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Down 0.7%
NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile
The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Future AI & Tech ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.