64,356 Shares in Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,356 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vaalco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 776.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vaalco Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Vaalco Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Vaalco Energy stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Vaalco Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $419.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Vaalco Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.26%.The company had revenue of $96.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

