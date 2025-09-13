89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETNB. HC Wainwright began coverage on 89BIO in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in 89BIO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 89BIO by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 89BIO by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in 89BIO by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in 89BIO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Shares of 89BIO stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. 89BIO has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

