Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $405.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.80. Adobe has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

