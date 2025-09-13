Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.