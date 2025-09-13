Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Corpay Trading Down 2.0%

CPAY opened at $307.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.02 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.44.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.