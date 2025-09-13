AECOM $ACM Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of AECOM worth $100,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AECOM by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AECOM by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

