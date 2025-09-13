Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Has $15.79 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.3% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

