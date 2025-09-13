Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $601.96 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 457.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596,566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $601,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.