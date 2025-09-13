Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 23.4% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

