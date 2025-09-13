Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

