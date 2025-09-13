American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of American Financial Group worth $92,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

