Amundi Acquires 7,267,277 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amundi’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,884,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

