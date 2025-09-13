Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144,519 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

