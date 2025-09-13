Appaloosa LP Sells 90,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Appaloosa LP trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $477,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

AMZN stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

