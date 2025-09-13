Apple Inc. $AAPL is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,394 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $283,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

