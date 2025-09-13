Apple Inc. $AAPL is Cook Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cook Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
