Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $317,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

