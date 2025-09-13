Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $317,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Apple Trading Up 1.8%
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.