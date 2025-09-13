Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 260.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258,726 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 17.3% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $925,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

