Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average is $212.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

