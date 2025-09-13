AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,241 shares in the company, valued at $267,135.82. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

