AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2,082.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,980 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 376,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after purchasing an additional 69,635 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.45.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.10 and a 12-month high of $405.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.74.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

