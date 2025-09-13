AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 55,657 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,657 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

CLH opened at $235.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

