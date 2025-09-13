AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after acquiring an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,702,000 after acquiring an additional 628,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $213,283,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Down 3.0%

Hubbell stock opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.37.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

