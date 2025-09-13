ArcelorMittal $MT Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 32,748.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

