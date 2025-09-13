ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives $169.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.5238.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $150.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 228.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 4.17. ARM has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

