Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 76.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,838 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 341.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,909,743.76. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,371 shares of company stock worth $184,294,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 390.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

