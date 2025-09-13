Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.57.

MCO stock opened at $512.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.85. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

