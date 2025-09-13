Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 576 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
