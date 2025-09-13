Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,406.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 132,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 123,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $89.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

