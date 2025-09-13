Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,960. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,083. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $57.96 on Friday. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

