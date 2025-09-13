Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.57.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,272.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,457.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,415.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,436 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.