Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,562 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $240.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.75. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $240.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.