Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 5.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:SAP opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.08. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $217.51 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

