Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 126 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Belden by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Belden by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 157,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Belden by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.82 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

